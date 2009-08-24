Leadership is determined by Context

My dear friend Paul Walker just posted and interesting blog

on his Huffington Post site. In it he

proposes that the first thing he would do if the USA was his client is “do is a teambuilding to improve honest

communication and trust.” And

then goes on to say that “If we do not stop fighting

each other, we will fall behind as a nation-state, just like companies whose

leadership fights each other.”

Paul is a CEO Coach and works wonders with his business clients to align

the teams to implement their business strategies. And in business conflict among team members

is the surest way to impeded success.

The problem with associating

the success parameters from business to politics is that they are not the same

“game”, anymore than one can play rugby by the rules of baseball.

Our government was set up to achieve certain ends; it was designed primarily

for control of power. Our three divisions, executive, legislative and judiciary

were purposely designed to ensure no one function could gain complete control

of our nation. Checks and Balances was the designing objective.

And as for organizations who “explore ideas to find the

best way instead of playing win/lose games” I have to remind you that our whole

society is based on the adversarial principle (a win/lose game). Our founding fathers recognized that we were unlikely

to find A Solomon the Wise to discern the truth or the best solution so they

set up our system based on the idea that the truth can best be is discovered by

opposing views being voiced and through the “jury of one’s peers” truth

would emerge. This is the basis of our

legal system and it is also the foundation of our Two Party System. It was once

said that the political extremes define the issues and the moderates pass the

laws. We need a return of the moderates

to act as “jury of one’s peers.”

The problem we have is not one of team building but organization design. We

designed it to have opposing positions compete with the belief that the best

solution would emerge from the conflict.

We could of course redesign our system and create one that relied on the

same principles of business. However

business is governed as much by market forces as they are by leadership team dynamics.