Universal Studios Dubailand: A Case Study on the Rise and Fall of Dubai

They had everything they needed: Space, money, time, workers, tourists, big brands, and, perhaps most importantly, hype. Just a few years ago, the developers of Dubailand–an enormous $64 billion, 107-square-mile mega-theme park–thought they were onto something. And considering Dubai’s status as the world’s fastest growing destination, why wouldn’t they? The daring plans included hotels, shopping, restaurants, residential space, planetariums, art, sports arenas, golf courses, resorts, spas, a beach, you name it. It was a planned city just outside a city.

And, of course, there were the theme parks. At least ten were planned, including Six Flags, Legoland, Dreamworks Animation Park, Paramount Pictures Park, and one of the most promising, Universal Studios Dubailand. From inception to its current state, Universal Studios is a perfect example of the dream that was Dubai.

April 30, 2007, Project announced

Status: Almost set in stone

Universal announces its $1.2 billion, 7-million-square-foot theme park as part of the larger Dubailand. Scheduled to open in December 2010, Universal Studios Dubailand will include five different areas, each with several rides: Surf City Boardwalk, Epic Adventures, the Land of Legendary Heroes, Hollywood, and New York City.

July 27, 2008, Groundbreaking

Status: Hopeful and positive

More than a year after the announcement, the CEO of Dubailand and the VP of Universal Studios Dubailand break ground on the park in the company of Woody and Winnie Woodpecker, a raptor from Jurassic Park and two large Nubian Guards from The Mummy movies.

September 2008, Office building built

Status: Progress!

An office building in the shape of the classic Universal Studios archway is constructed, giving hope that rides and other attractions are on their way. But the 2010 completion date is looming, and there have been no real advancements. Hmm…