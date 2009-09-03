Happy Birthday, Carly Fiorina! We’d ask you what your birthday wish is, but you’ve already made it abundantly clear; you’ve got your eye on Barbara Boxer’s Senate seat in 2010, and why not? You’ve certainly got the credentials. While your dismissal from HP was, er, less than smooth, you were Fortune’s “most powerful woman in business” for seven years running, until discord on your own board allowed E-bay’s Meg Whitman to dethrone you. And you managed to push through that Compaq merger, proving you’ve got the chops to make things happen even if they might be ill-advised. Heck, with a record like that, you could probably be governor of Califor . . . oh, looks like Meg Whitman is entering that contest. Better stay clear of that one, eh?