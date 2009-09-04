Tomorrow happens to be the first day of college football season, and that can only mean one thing: today is College Colors Day. Created to celebrate the traditions (read: sports) that make academia great, the “holiday” calls for graduates to dust off that old letterman jacket or break out that Ryan Leaf jersey they just didn’t have the heart to throw away and get into the spirit of the season. Since it’s Friday, you could even express your school spirit through your choice of college-inspired adult beverage (though we’d recommend waiting until after you leave the office). Because football season starts tomorrow, and after that it might be too late to wear your team colors with pride.