How to Create 11 Media Products in 3 Formats from 1 Video Interview

Let’s say you’re about to bake a cake. You have a dozen eggs, 1 lb of flour, a carton of milk, etc. The recipe only calls for 2 eggs, 1 cup of milk, 2 cups of flour. What do you do with the remaining ingredients? Throw them away? Um– I hope not!

But that’s exactly what happens when most people finish their video projects.

They use what they need from the interview and throw out the rest of the conversation. What a waste! Let’s see if we can turn this situation around into something profitable.

When you finish a video interview, two things pop into your head:

1. You cross your fingers and hope you got what you needed.

2. You know all those great quotes from your guest will wind up on the cutting room floor.

Leave all those great quotes on the cutting room floor?

That’s the last thing to do. Remember those left-over cake ingredients? You didn’t throw those away, did you? Well, in the land of video, this happens a lot. Why?

Everyone is focused on the “one big project.”

The “one big project” blinds us from seeing other ways of extending the conversation. It’s tempting to just ask enough questions to get answers for your one project. But there’s another way to approach your project.

Turn your “one big project” into “several mini-projects.”

Before you begin any video interview, determine ahead of time what other areas your interviewee could talk about. It may only take an extra 15 or 20 minutes to record the answers, so you might as well go for it.

If you do go for the extra recording, chances are great you will capture enough information to create 11 media products in three formats:

1. 1 e-Book

2. 5 Video podcasts

3. 5 Audio podcasts