How Trust Agents Become One of Us

We trust people who seem more like us than not. It’s human nature. How do you make this true on the Web?

Being “on the inside” is something we understand in person. Go to any mid-sized corporate holiday function, and you’ll see the business development folks all clustered around each other, the engineers in the corner all awkwardly tugging at their collars or shifting in their rarely-worn heels, and the executives doing their best to mingle before HR comes over and shoves them into the fray.

But how does this translate on the Web? What does it mean to build relationships and become part of a group when you do some of the work online? And how do you even begin to do it.

Be Everywhere and Create/Maintain Emotional Bonds

One way that you can start to build trust is by repetitive contact. Comment often on the blogs that matter to the group you’re hoping to join. Follow the people in this group on Twitter (and if you’re not sure who they are, use search.twitter.com and figure out what topics identify them; take that information, and follow some of their friends so you can build a sense of who’s who). Attend the group’s events and face-to-face opportunities and make your introductions. Being connected on many levels helps you build relationships of value in that group.

Find the Agent Zero

We call those people who are hyperconnected in a collection of people the “agent zero” of that group, as in the primary hub of people connections. If you seek to become part of a group, for instance the lawyer crowd in San Diego, you’ll need to find the person who is typically the networking connector of that group of folks, and get to know him or her.