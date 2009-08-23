Securitization: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly

www.financialspeculation.com

Before you read any farther, let’s start with a little background on the term securitization and how it’s evolved to the present times. If you click the link to Insightful Articles and read the item entitled Wall Street’s Shadow Market, you’ll get a basic understanding of exactly what securitization means. It also points out how the misuse of securitization created the whole ugly economic mess we find ourselves in today.

There was a time when virtually all of the money lent to households originated with banks and other lending institutions. Lenders knew their borrowers and had ongoing dialogues with them, whether they were big companies or individual account holders. Just picture the scene from It’s a Wonderful Life to get a sense of this relationship.

But over the last five or six years more than half of the money loaned has come from the securitization market. Since financial institutions have the ability to originate loans, they also have the ability to package and sell those loans to others. So they began to take their assets, many of which were “toxic” home mortgages, and, through the securitization process, create what appeared to be attractive investment packages for pension funds and other types of institutional investors.

Securitization became a tool that very efficiently enabled the flow of capital from end investors back to the borrowers who genuinely needed the money. Ironically, it was the very success of the securitization products that caused investors to assume that these complex structures—which involved a plethora of players in different roles creating something no one really understood—were put together by credible, honest and diligent professionals.

The securitization process did work very well for the most part, until chaos ensued. The more murky things got, the more the system was abused and the more financial hardship was brought to investors and to the underlying financial institutions. In fact, in this week’s news it was reported that more than 150 publicly traded U.S. lenders now own nonperforming loans that equal 5 percent or more of their holdings, a level that former regulators say can wipe out a bank’s equity and threaten its survival.