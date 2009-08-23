It’s Turnaround Time

www.financialspeculation.com

You’ve probably read all the flack over this week’s cover on Newsweek magazine—”The Recession is Over,” with an added footnote reading, “good luck surviving the recovery.” The message implies that leading indicators say the recession is nearing an end, but that the recovery is likely to be a long slow process.

End of Recession or not, there are still plenty of distressed businesses that are teetering on the brink of collapse. With my years of experience as a transformational and corporate turnaround specialist, I’ve noticed that those possessing similar skills are suddenly in high demand and positioned to ride out this perfect storm. In fact, I can’t recall a time when these services and expertise were in greater demand.

Even as the economy tries to recover, we are still facing tight credit markets and bankruptcies continue to rise. Private equity is turning its back on traditional leveraged deals and looking toward investing in distressed companies.

I believe that many of the private equity deals that occurred in 2006 and 2007—those with weak covenants and too much debt—will go belly up in the next few years. How will it all play out? Cash usually isn’t available to leverage these kinds of distressed situations and with the lack of bankruptcy credit, I predict that many of these restructurings will take place outside of bankruptcy court and end in rapid liquidation.

It is easier to do an out-of-court deal for a company that only has one or two major lenders versus one with widely syndicated credit. The sheer volume and complexity of these deals makes it virtually impossible to navigate through all of the court system’s cases in a reasonable amount of time. That translates to ample opportunities for turnaround specialists.