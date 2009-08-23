www.financialspeculation.com

That’s the question we wish we could have posed to scores of individuals before they unwittingly put their trust in Ponzi schemer, Bernie Madoff. On June 29, when the judge handed down a sentence of 150 years, Madoff’s victims no doubt experienced a healthy dose of Schadenfreude—that sense of pleasure one gets from the misfortunes of somebody else, especially if that somebody else was guilty of meting out misfortune on so many others.

Madoff received a penalty six times greater than those imposed on the chief executives of WorldCom Inc. and Enron Corp. But even the extreme sentence of 150 years, coupled with a sense of justice having been served, will not compensate for the millions lost in personal savings. In what will likely be remembered as a swindle of epic proportions, the losses could potentially reach $65 billion in both real and phantom investments.

Who’s to blame? The perpetrator and his cohorts alone, or should some of the responsibility for this fiasco be placed on the shoulders of those who blindly went along with greed as the underlying motivator? What ever happened to that old axiom about something being too good to be true? How did so-called investors think they could continue to reap double-digit growth year after year without ever having received a single printed monthly statement or confirmation of how their money was being spent? Who is to blame for accepting such outright questionable financial dealings sight unseen?

That brings us back to our original question, “Are You Investing or Speculating?” the tagline in the title of our book, The Big Gamble. In the current economic crisis, the word speculation is not a popular one. Speculators, hedge funds, and most of Wall Street’s elite are seen as the evil-doers responsible for the demise of the financial system.

When people expect safety and a reasonable level of assurance that their money will reap returns, the word speculation never enters their vocabulary. In our book we contend that when you examine the difference between investing, speculating and gambling, the bottom line is that it’s all speculation. But most importantly, we stress that speculation, in and of itself, is not a bad thing.