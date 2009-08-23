New Era for Hedge Funds

www.financialspeculation.com

After years of side-stepping oversight and regulation, the hedge fund industry is about to change. Even though it’s not clear what role hedge funds played in the current economic crisis, the lackluster returns and lack of transparency have stacked the cards against the industry. Then there are the scandals surrounding AIG’s questionable business decisions, which included making hedge fund bets against the housing market—news that may amount to one more nail in the coffin.

For years, there’s been a hew and cry for more regulation and transparency for hedge funds. But hedge fund managers have held their ground, even when the SEC put forth a proposal that would have required the funds to register with the agency and be subjected to close scrutiny. But a federal court decided that the SEC didn’t have the authority to impose such rules.

Today, the move toward regulation is getting some traction in the U.S. Congress, with ideas that could include giving the Federal Reserve broader oversight, limiting hedge funds’ ability to borrow money and even curbing some of the higher-risk bets.

Hedge funds have been on a growth rampage since the early 90s as more and more deep-pocketed investors looked for ways to beat the market. There are now about 10,000 funds controlling over $1.5 trillion in assets. Things were going fairly smoothly, until the tide turned leaving hundreds of money-losing funds and stunned investors in the wake. The average hedge fund lost nearly 20% in 2008, maybe not as bad compared to the over all market returns, but when even hedge funds fail to hedge, it adds to the panic on Wall Street.

Traditionally, hedge funds only offered their high-rolling investors vague descriptions about their strategies. Their argument was that in order to give them an edge, they had to keep their trading schemes under wraps. But the Madoff fiasco will undoubtedly add fuel to the fire for more transparency, and if it doesn’t it should.