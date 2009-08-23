Has the Face of Capitalism Changed Forever?

www.financialspeculation.com

The current financial crisis has changed our perceptions of the term capitalism and everything we have always assumed it stood for. The deeper the recession gets, the longer it drags on, the more anger will get directed towards Wall Street.

The intellectual impact of the economic meltdown has been so enormous the financial systems will be changed beyond recognition. The investment banks, those that were formerly the foundation of Wall Street, have already either folded or merged into the ranks of retail banks. For the middle-income families who face losing their homes and their jobs, and for the Wall Street firms that have been falling like dominoes, the economic crisis has been disastrous. Even high-profile investors like Warren Buffett describe it as having “fallen off a cliff”.

Until the dust settles, no one can guesstimate what the total fiscal cost will be. For a major portion of the financial system, it’s now governments that have been thrust into the role of the primary borrowers, lenders, investors and insurers of last resort. The future landscape of the entire financial system will depend on how quickly and smoothly the government can dislodge itself from the deep hole of commitments they’ve dug for themselves. And the magnitude of the crisis will be measured by how well they manage it.

It’s not as if we haven’t been down this road before. Our economic system today is the result of the successful efforts to fix the mess of the 1930s. It’s also the results of the failures. While our current situation is still not as harsh as the Great Depression, it’s bound to leave a deep scars for years to come.

Over the past decade or more many government agencies have gotten sloppy or simply looked the other way as savvy, disreputable profit-seekers—the banks, hedge funds, insurance companies, and the Madoffs of the world—were allowed to take too many liberties while running roughshod through Wall Street. We are referring to the new complex investment structures, the toxic assets and tainted schemes, the so-called “wealth-creation investments” that got rammed past the gates and into the system.