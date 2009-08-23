Market to Market Revisited

www.financialspeculation.com

Last October we wrote an article explaining Mark-to-Market Accounting . The article gave a basic overview about what Mark to Market means, how it works, and the pros and cons. It was a heads up for our readers because we knew the day was coming when these accounting rules would come under closer scrutiny and possibly be changed—and that would make big news. That time has arrived.

This week Bloomberg released an item with this headline: Bernanke Says Mark-to-Market Accounting Rule Should Be Improved. Improved? That might be an understatement.

Just to recap, the Mark to Market (MTM) accounting rule requires companies to write down assets every quarter to reflect the actual market value of those assets. There has been a long-running debate over MTM rules because they also govern how banks handle all the toxic mortgage-related bonds and derivatives that are eating holes in their balance sheets.

Some say MTM is making banks’ problems appear much worse than they really are, while others believe these rules are essential for transparency and to keep shareholders informed about financial institutions’ true health. There is a consensus on one thing however: changing the rule would wipe out a major portion of the banks’ problems. It’s just that not everybody agrees whether that would be a good thing or not.

It’s been a good rule in principle, and probably shouldn’t be totally tossed out, but the MTM has been blamed for much of the global financial crisis. Those toxic assets are not traded in liquid markets, and that’s a problem.