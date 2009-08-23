In Search of the Bottom

www.financialspeculation.com

Instead of jumping on the bandwagons of the latest hot trends and letting irrational exuberance push prices up to the unsustainable levels that create financial bubbles, everyone now seems to be rushing in the opposite direction, running scared and selling off because that’s what everybody else is doing. It’s total fear-based selling.

I’m guessing that a sizable number of people really have no idea what the fundamentals are behind the company stocks they’re selling. In their rush to cash out, they are contributing to a situation that is now so out of control it’s impossible to tell how much farther things will fall before everything hits bottom, which it eventually will.

In the midst of this I keep asking, “Where’s the spirit of adventure, where are the calculated risk-takers, the speculators, the heroes with entrepreneurial vision?” Does nobody realize that opportunity lies in the rubble, or that strong economies are built from the energy of enterprising business people with big bold ideas?

Surely there are some of these visionaries working quietly in the wings. Maybe they’re just not ready to come into the spotlight.

Meanwhile, emotions are running high and a lot of movement is motivated by rumor. Things move in one direction and can reverse on a whim. The morning news indicated that the government might boost its stake in Citigroup. The street liked the sound of that and the Dow saw a little bump. But it didn’t last and gains evaporated to eleven-year lows.