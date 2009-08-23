Housing Recovery Plan: What’s Fair?

www.financialspecultaion.com

There have been so many bail-out packages, stimulus proposals and other unprecedented plans designed to save the economy, it’s become nearly impossible for the casual observer to keep track of it all. Next up: sorting out the mortgage problems and finding a way to stem foreclosures with the aptly named Housing Recovery Plan. We’re not sure if the purpose of all this is to stimulate an economic recovery, or stabilize the recession.

If the purpose of the housing recovery plan is to stem the tide of foreclosures and keep millions of borrowers in homes that they can’t afford, we see some moral hazards ahead.

It’s one thing to say that this program “will not reward folks who bought homes they knew from the beginning they would never be able to afford,” it’s quite another to identify who those particular folks are. We’ve all heard that property values are in such sharp decline, that many homes are worth less than the mortgage balance, and that people are just walking away. But how do you identify the people that truly can’t afford to make their payments versus those who simply refuse to?

We’re talking about up to nine million individual cases here. Considering that mortgage fraud was rampant during the housing boom, it’s a safe bet that there will be plenty of unscrupulous citizens lining up with their hands out.

The plan will undoubtedly soften the blow for many homeowners, but by investing in failure, will it also prolong the housing downturn and make financing a home purchase further out of reach for qualified borrowers in the future? Might this simply perpetuate the circumstances that got us into this mess in the first place and prolong the pain of recovery for everybody else? We predict that nothing in the Housing Recovery Plan will actually have an effect on the continuing decline in housing prices.