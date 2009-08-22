Offline Optimization That Creates Online Visibility

I was in the supermarket the other day and decided that I’d like to buy a magazine. As I was browsing I picked up a Men’s Health magazine and it looked familiar. It looked famillar because the cover teasers were similar to the ones I saw the month before. In fact they were similar to the one’s I saw 6, 8, even 12 months ago. That’s because Men’s Health, like many other magazines, reuse their teasers like “lose your gut” most likely because, well, they help to sell magazines.

As you can imagine when those terms come up in the search engines they are usually associated with the Men’s Health website. And rightly so as they are scattered throughout the site as well as on the cover.

I was so tempted with getting “six pack abs” and finding out what the “red hot sex secrets” were that I decided to buy the magazine.

You’ll have to excuse me as I need to go do some crunches.