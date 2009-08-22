Why idsgn.org is the Best Design Site on the Web

Let’s see. Design is about order, aesthetics, chaos, organization, look, feel, experience, common sense, uncommon sense, knowing when to zig, knowing when to zag, being willing to challenge, being willing to change your mind, being able to laugh, cry, get angry and be silly, knowing when to fight and above all knowing the best places in town to order in on a late night project.

It’s knowing great typography, knowing how to art direct, knowing about color, space, more space, less space, contrast, emotion, the dynamics of shapes, forms, dimensions and more color.

It’s knowing the power of ideas, the power of words, the power of people.

Possibly above all of those is never tiring to learn more, to be inspired by work other than your own, never losing that “hunger” you had when you first got into the business and always looking for those who are better than you so as you don’t fall into the hellish existence of complacency.

Those are the qualities that for me make the best design, the most powerful brands and the best designers.

The biggest tragedy is any editorial—online or offline (meaning print)—that TALKS about design but looks like “a trade magazine.”

To the rescue has come idsgn.org which simply kicks ass and has raised the bar to whole new level and restored my hope in great design being to used to talk about great design, great advertising, great branding and more.