Artist Turns Fast Food Trash into Delicate Paper Trees

The brown paper bags that McDonald’s hands out along with Happy Meals and fries are an unlikely art medium, but artist Yuken Teruya has managed to turn the grease-stained vessels into beautiful, delicate paper forests.

In the Notice-Forest series, Teruya cuts one side of a paper bag in a tree shape. The cut-out tree is folded down so that it appears to be part of a diorama to onlookers who look inside the bag. According to Teruya, the diorama is meant to look like a real tree positioned against the shadows of other trees in a forest. In other words, Teruya reclaims paper bags back into what they once were–trees.

Teruya isn’t the only artist of late to take disposal fast food items and turn them into unexpected pieces of art. Designer Scott Jarvie’s Clutch Light uses hundreds of plastic drinking straws to create a vibrant multi-colored lamp.