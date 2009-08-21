Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See: The Passion of Chrysler

The Passion of Chrysler
Agony comes before bankruptcy.
Plot Synopsis
This three-hour biopic follows Robert Nardelli (Tom Hanks) through the real-life flagellation and torture of an iconic American company. Filmed in the original business jargon.
Quote: “No longer shall our LIBOR suffer as you preach Six Sigma!”
Also starring: Nick Nolte as Lee Iacocca’s ghost
