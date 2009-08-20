Web Site is Pretty, But Your Traffic is Ugly — Here’s an Idea!

Wait … what?

That’s right, you’ve eked out enough online sales to pay the grunts and keep the lights on, but you’ve now been convinced (from some fancy schmancy, tight-jean-wearing creative type) that if you just redesigned your “web presence”, your sales would soar as high as 26-year old freeloader at a Phish concert. In fact, he was so confident in his uber cool “I’m a Mac” design skills that he actually muttered the line, “if you rebuild it, they will come.” Well, guess what? Your makeover specialist was correct, they did come … and then they split within 30 seconds, with no intention of coming back. Why? Well, what slickster.com forgot to tell you was that you need to engage your online audience, give them a reason to stick around and then keep coming back tomorrow, and the next day, and the next … you get the point. In other words, you need to make your site sticky!

Hmm? With your index finger on your pursed lips, you ponder the question: what can I do to engage my online peeps, keep them coming back and educate them on my products (oh yeah, and generate sales)? Oh, oh – pick me, pick me (anxiously shuffling around on my seat with that hand raised as high as my tendons will allow). Try an online giveaway! But, not just any online giveaway, a daily online giveaway. But, not just any daily online giveaway. And, here’s the special part, the registrant must be present to win! So here’s how it would work: you give away something of value on a daily basis, winner is announced at 11 am, but everyday is a different time, which is only announced through email (branding/sales opportunity #1). Because registrants have to be present to win, you’ll have 20,000 visitors (hypothetically speaking, of course) on your site at announcement time (branding/sales opportunity #2). Once the winner is announced, that lucky someone will have the next five minutes to contact your company by whatever means you specify. Meanwhile, you alert the other 19,999 not-so-lucky registrants to hangout and enjoy some branded entertainment (branding/sales opportunity #3), while they wait to find out if the winner shows. Why would they do this? Because, if the winner doesn’t show, a new winner will be announced. Now that the giveaway is over, you follow-up with a thank you email (branding/sales opportunity #4) and remind them to show up for the next one. Rinse and repeat.

Congratulations! You’ve now successfully built a database, developed repeat visitors, educated your prospective customers and engaged your audience in your products. BAM! The idea is now yours, run with it.

About the blog: Who couldn’t use a hero in their life? You know, that special someone that comes in from nowhere to scoop you up in mid-air, right before you go “splat” on the ground … or rather … someone that lays their body on top of the nuclear bomb to shelter the explosion that was seconds from taking out your lovely town. Yeah, you know the type. That’s me! I’m the Idea Hero, I come up with marketing ideas that save lives. Alright, maybe not lives, but I have been known to save a career or two in my day. This blog is dedicated to saving you (time, money, brain cells, embarrassment, etc.). Send me (dana@ideaheroes.com) your challenge, brief, chicken scratch, whatever and I’ll get all heroic and come up with your idea, post it on the blog and call it yours! Why? Because I’m your hero.

Author: Born with a large forehead and natural ability to develop outrageously absurd ideas, Dana Severson was immediately drawn to the advertising industry at a very early age. Growing up, he’d often get caught sipping a three-finger apple juice (disguised as cognac), smoking candy cigarettes, dressed like his favorite superhero, David Ogilvy. Fast forward a few decades, and we find Dana (with a larger forehead) getting paid to develop outrageously absurd ideas at his consultancy, Idea Heroes and downing three-shot espressos. Dana is a Adage.com contributor, proprietor of The Official Real”ad”tor Awards and is known to post random advertising concepts on Twitter. He is available for sideshow demonstrations and Bill Bernbach impersonations.