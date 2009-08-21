Work/Life: I’ll Never Find Another You…BlackBerry-Wise

… I have to admit I can’t make it to California without my BlackBerry.

I’m embarrassed to confess to it, but number me among the countless CrackBerry addicts dotting the landscape of business travel.

BlackBerry to me means synchronizing with the world through pithy emails. It does not mean spending time on the World Wide Web.

Why? The BlackBerry is profoundly useful for one thing only (apart from making phone calls), and that is tapping out messages which enable me to stay ahead of the curve. That’s because being out of touch is not so much a matter of feeling you are missing something. It’s actually very much a matter of not letting the work stack up in your virtual Inbox.

Let me explain. Since most work is collaborative, once I lose the thread of my team’s online conversation, I have a real challenge catching up to what was said by whom. I can’t just read my most recent email upon arriving at my hotel room and expect to pick up where I left off. That’s because email assumes you have absorbed the previous chain of messages and have ascended the email ladder to the current plateau, arm in arm with the rest of the people on the chain. Miss one email, however, and you can miss a very important step in that progression.

What BlackBerry doesn’t do so well is give you a handy way to browse the Internet. First of all, BlackBerry isn’t optimized for it – sites have to be coded to run well on the BlackBerry platform. This is a major difference from the less-business-friendly iPhone, which has a wonderful browser that gives you essentially the page views you see on your laptop.