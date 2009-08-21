SuperGlued Takes Live Music Social

Remember that Beastie Boys Tibetan Freedom Concert you went to at Randall’s Island in June, 1997? Neither do we, but there are plenty of people out there who do, and they have the stories, photos, and possibly a T-shirt to prove it. Web startup SuperGlued , which just launched in beta, is trying to bring those people together into a collective space where they can share photos, videos, stories, and bragging rights about the concerts they’ve been to. You weren’t there in 2005 when Nine Inch Nails played Stubbs Barbecue in Austin? Sucker.

SuperGlued could be written off as another lame attempt at social networking, but it’s different from the likes of Facebook or MySpace in that members actually have a shared experience off of which to build. From that experience, users can exchange points of view on a certain show, build and compare concert timelines, and swap tales of crowd surfing bravado or backstage shenanigans.

It might sound like little more than a trip down memory lane for overzealous groupies and roadies looking for their next gigs. But for all the fond “remember whens,” the site has some social features that really do allow bands and fans to develop a sense of community, and not in the “thanks for adding me” on MySpace sort of way. YouTube and Flickr integration make it easy for the site to aggregate photos from a show that would usually be scattered all over the Web, and a link to Facebook lets users export media published on SuperGlue to their Wall as well.

But it’s the upcoming shows, not the past ones, that hold the most potential for SuperGlued. There are 45,000 shows already listed on the site and 2,000 new ones are added weekly, so whether they are going to see Paul McCartney in a packed stadium or their favorite indie folk trio at the local juke joint, users can connect with each other over shows they will commonly be attending, creating social communities among fans within real world geographic communities. An upcoming iPhone app will further foster real time, real world community, as fans will be able to interact via text and pictures from their handhelds while a concert is unfolding.

Noticeably, the site lacks a built in music player where curious fans can get a glimpse into a bands musical stylings, but many band pages are littered with YouTube videos of live performances. What the site does have is a model that isn’t 100% ad supported, which could spell longevity for SuperGlued even if it doesn’t gain as much traction with fans as it might like. Affiliate sales of mp3s and concert tickets could score it a chunk of revenue, as will the soon-to-be-rocking SuperGlued Marketplace that will help users buy and sell merchandise unique to specific shows. So even if you don’t remember that Beastie Boys show in ’97, you can still score a sweaty T-shirt that says you were there.

[via SuperGlued]