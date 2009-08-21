Born To Be Good – Mirror Neurons Help Us Empathize

Several months ago, I was browsing through a bookstore in

Seattle looking for something to read on my flight back across the

country. After having spent eight hours

on stage working to keep a mental step ahead of 250 smart executives, I was

really looking for something mindless. Perhaps a murder mystery or maybe even

something from the vampire genre, which seems to be expanding beyond all

logical propositions these days.

But I could not resist taking a detour, and there I bumped

into a concept that beautifully unifies and clarifies so much of what I cover

here in my blog about narratives and ethonomics. I left Ann Rice on the shelf and instead

boarded my plane in the company of Dr. Marco Iacoboni‘s newest book, Mirroring People: The New Science of How we Connect with

Others.

Iacoboni, a UCLA neurologist & neuroscientist, is a

leading authority on “mirror neurons,” a recently discovered phenomenon that

some experts predict will transform neuroscience similarly to the way the

discovery of DNA transformed biology.

You see, Iacoboni studies a system in the brain that is called the

“mirror neuron system,” which activates when we perform certain actions, think about

certain actions or watch others make an action. What his research has found is

that we see other people as ourselves reflected as if in a mirror.

I was able to convince Iacoboni to spend an hour with me discussing

mirror neurons and their implications. I found that because of the innate

responses of humans’ mirror neurons, we are wired to be empathetic and good.

As Iacoboni says, “Most people are like you. Overall, every

human is similar. If I see someone smiling, then I smile. If I see someone

crying, then I know exactly what they are going through because my mirror neurons

are firing in my brain as if I am actually smiling or crying.”

It is the immediate connection between people on an

emotional level that makes mirror neurons so fascinating. Iacoboni’s research

shows that I will immediately understand a situation or an individual’s feelings

because my mirror neurons pretend that I am going through the same thing.