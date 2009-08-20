Finding Calm In Stress; how my dog locked me out of house and helped me find peace of mind

When my dog locked me out of

the house Sunday night, I was able to find peace of mind in the stress.







It all began Sunday morning.

After getting only four hours of sleep Saturday night, I had to get up and

spend eight hours in a strategic planning session in San Francisco. I don’t

know about anyone else, but after six hours my mind had to work extra hard to

make sense of information. Eight hours was my limit.

I got home mentally exhausted

and wiped out. I decided to spend some time in my backyard. There were ten

plants still in little green boxes threatening to die after sitting in the yard

for four weeks. It was time to save them.

I am by no means a gardener,

but I couldn’t just let the little plants expire.

As tired as I was I went in

the yard and began digging, pulling weeds and taking the plants out of the

little boxes.

I had to put my sixty pound

lab/ Shepard mix in the house because he was trampling the potential flowers. I could hear him in the house barking

to get out, and pushing to open the door. But I was getting into the whole “earth,

dirt and nature thing,” and ignored him.

After four hours outside, it

started to get dark, foggy and very cold. Being wet and muddy hadn’t bothered

me while the sun was out, but it got uncomfortable very quickly as the fog

rolled in. I had reached my backyard limit when I accidentally stepped on a

spot where my dog had relieved himself that I had missed during the clean up.

I couldn’t wait to get into

my house, take a shower and put on dry clothes.

There was a slight problem

however, I couldn’t open the door. I pushed harder thinking it was stuck until

it became apparent that my dog had somehow managed to lock it, when he tried to

get out.

He stared at me through the window

glass and I could just hear him laughing at how he got his revenge on me for

keeping him inside.

I called my fifteen-year-old son

who was several miles away. He “tore” himself away from his friends to come

home and let me in.

As I waited for him, my first

thoughts were of how miserable I was, and how the last few hours of relaxation

were ending with one major stressful incident. I caught myself whining and realized that I had some choices

about how I perceived the situation. I thought about how funny I looked sitting

on my porch, wet and muddy. Since

there was nothing I could do for awhile, I could take some time to appreciate

the work I had done, meditate and clear my mind. No one could call me because

my cell phone was in the house. I couldn’t check my email, nor could I work on

any projects. I could either stress out waiting or let go and relax.

It took my son forty-five

minutes to get there but the time went quickly and when he arrived I was calm,

and refreshed, and my mind was at ease. You never know when you’ll have the opportunity to relax, and

sometimes we have to find the relaxation and calm in our stress.

Simma Lieberman

“The Inclusionist”





Simma Lieberman Associates

Consultant, Speaker, Author

Diversity and Inclusion, Gender Communications, Power Living

510.527.0700

Fax: 510.527/0723

1185 Solano Ave. PMB 142

Albany, CA 94706

www.simmalieberman.com





Helping People and Organizations Create Profitable Cultures

Learn more about the must-read diversity book from Thomson Learning: Putting Diversity to Work, how to successfully lead a diverse workforce, by Simma Lieberman, George Simons, and Kate Berardo.





Sign up for our free e-zine and receive tips on work/life issues at http://www.simmalieberman.com



