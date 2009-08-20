The Top 10 Greenest U.S Universities

If you asked high school seniors 15 years ago whether sustainability mattered in their college decision-making process, few would answer in the affirmative. But as green-ness and sustainability continue to seep into the public consciousness, more and more prospective college students want to know what their future alma maters are doing to save the planet. Hence the recent crop of sustainability rankings from The Princeton Review, GreenReportCard, and the Sierra Club. This past May, Fast Company also took a look at the hottest schools for environmental studies. Granted, our rankings looked only at the academic side of schools, while the others are more focused on the overall picture of sustainability. And while the Princeton Review and GreenReportCard seem to favor more “elite” colleges like Yale, Stanford, and Brown, the Sierra Club gives top honors to a crop of mainly public (read: affordable) universities.