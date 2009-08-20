Celebrating Social Cause: Case Study and Tips

What started as a conversation item in small pockets across the
country is spreading like wildfire throughout the nation. No longer is
a social mission a nice-to-have business item; it is a declaration of
change. There is an emerging movement in business that is redefining
the meaning of impact—to be something more. Fusing traditional business
and social mission, entrepreneurs from every corner of the nation are
signing on to the new, social business model.
We have had the distinct pleasure of working with many of these social entrepreneurs. One of which is Larry Paul Tanning spa. Larry Paul is stretching beyond traditional business and rallying behind a philosophy that speaks to power of social change.
We worked with Larry Paul, formerly Florida Tan, to refresh their
brand identity and reflect their social responsibility. After the
founder (Larry Paul) of the chain passed away, he left the business to
his philanthropic Foundation. The new President of the chain sought to
redesign and update the retail stores, articulate a new brand identity
and name, and to refresh the design system. Larry Paul exemplifies the social entrepreneuriship trend, as the proceeds are going back to the Larry Paul Foundation.
This weekend was a perfect display of the win/win results of social
mission weaved into a company’s fabric. Employees gathered together in
the grand Ohio Building to present a check to the charities their
individual stores selected to raise money for. At the event, Larry Paul
Foundation gave significant charitable contributions to 14 charities
ranging from The Salvation Army to the March of Dimes to United Way to
local animal rescue centers. Each charity representative spoke about
the good they do in the local community and then the employees told
touching stories about why they selected to raise money on behalf of
that charity. The evening…
