Celebrating Social Cause: Case Study and Tips

What started as a conversation item in small pockets across the country is spreading like wildfire throughout the nation. No longer is a social mission a nice-to-have business item; it is a declaration of change. There is an emerging movement in business that is redefining the meaning of impact—to be something more. Fusing traditional business and social mission, entrepreneurs from every corner of the nation are signing on to the new, social business model.

We have had the distinct pleasure of working with many of these social entrepreneurs. One of which is Larry Paul Tanning spa. Larry Paul is stretching beyond traditional business and rallying behind a philosophy that speaks to power of social change.

We worked with Larry Paul, formerly Florida Tan, to refresh their

brand identity and reflect their social responsibility. After the

founder (Larry Paul) of the chain passed away, he left the business to

his philanthropic Foundation. The new President of the chain sought to

redesign and update the retail stores, articulate a new brand identity

and name, and to refresh the design system. Larry Paul exemplifies the social entrepreneuriship trend, as the proceeds are going back to the Larry Paul Foundation.

This weekend was a perfect display of the win/win results of social

mission weaved into a company’s fabric. Employees gathered together in

the grand Ohio Building to present a check to the charities their

individual stores selected to raise money for. At the event, Larry Paul

Foundation gave significant charitable contributions to 14 charities

ranging from The Salvation Army to the March of Dimes to United Way to

local animal rescue centers. Each charity representative spoke about

the good they do in the local community and then the employees told

touching stories about why they selected to raise money on behalf of

that charity. The evening…

