Is Hyperlocal Journalism’s Savior?

It’s been the week of hyperlocal. And by week, I mean the past two days, since Twitter accelerates the online journalism news cycle to roughly the rate at which we breathe. I hadn’t finished exhaling the news of Everyblock’s sale to MSNBC before Jeff Jarvis’s hyperlocal news model hit me like burst of hot air. Each of these rapid-fire developments have significant implications for the narrative of hyperlocal’s (possible) emergence, and are worth examining in their own right–and in how they relate to each other.

Last week, a piece I had written appeared in Fast Company magazine about the prospects for hyperlocal. After spending months researching the topic for my thesis at NYU, I adapted my findings into a shorter, somewhat gimlet-eyed take on the excitement surrounding the hopes for the hyperlocal model. Boiled down to its essence, I found that there is room for some hyperlocal sites to grow and prosper, but expectations that it will take off on a mass scale are actually counterproductive, and weigh down the enterprise.

When the week started, I was still wading through responses to the piece, which had included the subhead “Can The New York Times or AOL find the $100 billion local-advertising pot of gold?” Somehow, that became the article’s tagline on Twitter, and many people who must have skimmed or entirely skipped the piece took it as a ringing endorsement of the hyperlocal model. Despite several gracious emails I received from burgeoning hyperlocal companies, I believe the answer to that question is an emphatic no. As I mentioned in the article, the $100 billion figure comes from all the money that is currently spent on TV, radio, print, outdoor, direct mail, and online local advertising. Some–in fact, a good portion–of that money is going to be redistributed online in the next few years, and some of that will go to hyperlocal sites. But for the most part, the dreams of hyperlocal riches need to be scaled back. Hyperlocal news is not the type of material that advertisers are fighting to get next to, and the wealth of content it produces also leads to a wealth of inventory, for which there is a paucity of demand.

Minutes after I had reiterated my grim outlook for top-down hyperlocal efforts to take off on a mass scale, Mark Josephson, CEO of the hyperlocal aggregator Outside.in tweeted the following, “hyperlocal ftw! congrats to everyblock and msnbc.com.” Everyblock is a site created by Adrian Holovaty, and originally funded through a Knight grant, that collects raw data on a hyperlocal scale and presents it in an intuitive manner. The Everyblock deal captured attention for a few reasons. Christopher Anderson was troubled by the idea that something that was created with grant money and open source contributions could be sold to a private company and made proprietary. Jay Rosen astutely asked why no newspapers picked up the site, implying that they still haven’t learned much from the innovation-starved attitude that got them into the mess they’re in.

Both of these points are valid and warrant discussion, but I’m more interested in Everyblock as a hyperlocal property. Intentionally or not, the timing of Josephson’s tweet–“hyperlocal ftw!”–should have shut up any negativity I had about the model, at least temporarily. But Everyblock is not every hyperlocal site. Its value is very different than a town blog that depends on page views for revenue. As any journalist or blogger (if there’s still a distinction) who has used the site can tell you, Everyblock is an incredibly useful tool for brainstorming or fleshing out stories. A city’s “graffiti cleanup request” escalates while “graffiti cleaned” remains stagnant–figures that Everyblock tracks–and an intrepid blogger goes to find out why. It could have done wonders in measuring the effectiveness of the “broken windows” style of policing, and could prove to be a tool in fighting drug crime in a city like Baltimore. Not to mention the stories that could grow out of detailed maps of building permits, filmings, and failed restaurant inspections. It’s no wonder a company like NBC, with its renewed focus on “Locals Only” Web coverage would be interested in Everyblock.

While the implications of the Everyblock deal we’re still just sinking in, the next wave of hyperlocal hysteria took root. Jeff Jarvis, ringleader of the hyperlocal parade, presented his New Business Model for News at the FOCAS conference in Aspen. Dazzling with a slick presentation and detailed spreadsheets, Jarvis presented an idea for a new news ecosystem that would include hyperlocal sites. The figures look appealing and a combination of national, metro, and hyperlocal advertising shared across a consolidated network is a solid idea.