5 Steps: Take the “Mess” out of the Message

Politics 101 – Define yourself before your opponent has an opportunity to define you.

This simple rule applies to message development and messaging as well. Define your message before your opponent/the opposition can define your message.

Then Senator Obama was masterful at this, defining his message as one of hope and change while his primary opponents scrambled between varieties of different messages. By the time the field had narrowed, Senator Obama owned the hope and change “space” and controlled his message all the way to the Presidency.

That same messaging strategy has been lacking in the current healthcare debate. Take this week’s hot button issue – a public option in health care reform. What has the Administration said about a public option?

June 15 – White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs – “…That’s why a strong public option is necessary to ensure that competition.”

August 15 – President Obama – “The public option, whether we have it or don’t have it, is not the entirety of healthcare reform.”