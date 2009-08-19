advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Don’t Put Yourself On Sale!

By Christine Comaford1 minute Read

advertisement

 

In this tough economy, it is easy to think we have to put our products, our services, and ourselves ON SALE to beat our competition.  Here’s my best advice on this…

 

NEVER compete on price. Quite simply, it devalues you. It is better to have fewer clients who are paying you what you are worth. They’ll be more motivated and provide better testimonials. They will also provide more referrals and will be easy to work with because they VALUE YOU.

 

Christine Comaford, Biz Accelerator

CEO of Mighty Ventures, Inc.

NY Times Best Selling Author

 

Join my Facebook Group for all my best tips and tools every week!

Log in to Facebook and then click http://tinyurl.com/c8ehjk

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life