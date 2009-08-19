Don’t Put Yourself On Sale!

In this tough economy, it is easy to think we have to put our products, our services, and ourselves ON SALE to beat our competition. Here’s my best advice on this…

NEVER compete on price. Quite simply, it devalues you. It is better to have fewer clients who are paying you what you are worth. They’ll be more motivated and provide better testimonials. They will also provide more referrals and will be easy to work with because they VALUE YOU.

Christine Comaford, Biz Accelerator