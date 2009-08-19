How to Go from Anonymity to Fame With Just One Tweet

How can a self-proclaimed geeky company with no knowledge of public relations go from virtual anonymity to media darling with just one tweet?

This is the story of how social media is changing how companies make news and how the new world of public relations is practiced

It all began around 10 am CT on August 12, 2009, when Ryan Kelly, founder and CEO, of market insights and analysis firm Pear Analytics of San Antonio, posted the following onTwitter:

“The Twitter Study we mentioned at #bmprsa is now available: http://bit.ly/17htXE interesting results…” BMPRSA is a San Antonio PR and social media group where Kelly had spoken a few weeks before and mentioned the pending study.

No sooner did he post the tweet that a friend from sales and marekting company Sales by 5 DM’d or direct messaged him on Twitter: “Please let me know when you release it, and I’ll send it to Mashable.”

By 5 pm the very same day, Pear’s study was featured on the front page of Mashable, one of the largest blogs discussing social media and technology. By 6 pm, the study was the Number One and Two trending topic on Twitter. Later that evening, Kelly was interviewed by Robert Scoble, formerly of Fast Company and now an evangelist for Rackspace. And from there it went viral.

Google Pear Analytics today and you’ll see some 500 articles from everyone from the BBC to CNET to NBC.com to outlets worldwide writing about its study. It’s the sort of publicity a company would pay a big chunk of change to get.