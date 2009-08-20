Creating a Culture of Thank You

Undisputedly, employees are the most precious asset of a company. So it’s vitally important for organizations to recognize and communicate their value in a variety of manners. Some ways include giving them public attention while other methods could mean offering a quick, personal “kudos” or simply letting them know that they’ve got a team that has their back. These displays of appreciation can be the incentive staff members need at times to take things to the next level.

While I’ve made it a point to highlight certain individuals for specific instances where they performed well, there are a litany of occasions where everyone from top-management on down do little daily things that add up to a big positive impact for the company in the long term. We try to celebrate those achievements just as often. That’s why it is a priority to instill a culture of “thank you” in our organization. Doing so recognizes the efforts people give on a regular basis and helps increase employee satisfaction, morale and performance. To that end, we’ve implemented the following five tactics in order to show frequent gratitude towards employees:

Expo

Often when a company is so large that it encompasses different departments, not everyone knows what’s going on or who’s doing what. To help keep folks on the same page we’ve implemented the monthly “Expo,” where employees have an opportunity to showcase their work to the entire company. Dedicating a few hours on a routine basis to highlight their projects is a great way to praise staff members.

Ring the Bell

Observing company or employee wins should be done on the spot and publicly. We’ve found that incorporating a physical bell in the office and using it to salute those who have hit a milestone, personal victory, project completion or new client win provides a quick “Hooray” for the people involved. Following the bell celebration, a company-wide email is distributed

to inform everyone of the event. Implementing a strategy that recognizes employees on the spot directly boosts company morale and encourages others to perform at high levels to gain similar recognition.