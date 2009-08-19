Whale Wars’ Paul Watson – Loose Cannon or PR Dream?

The show Whale Wars on Animal Planet features Captain Paul Watson , founder of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, and a crew of passionate animal rights activists who sail the Antarctic seas in an effort to stop Japanese harpoon ships from killing whales. The Japanese claim they’re doing nothing wrong, since they’re allowed to kill a certain quota of whales per year for research. Watson disagrees. He and his crew take aggressive tactics like launching butyric acid onto the decks of the Japanese ships, a chemical that isn’t harmful to humans, but smells awful and renders whale meat unsellable.

His extreme views got him kicked off of the Greenpeace board in the 1970s, but didn’t stop him from applying direct interventionist tactics to the cause of saving whales. Watson is a polarizing character, without question – you either love him or you hate him. As a PR person, I love working with loose cannons, although I’ve never had the opportunity to work with someone quite so extreme. Not everyone would agree with me.

Let’s put aside the fact that Watson has one of the most popular shows on Animal Planet right now (a PR dream in and of itself). What makes working with people like him so redeeming?