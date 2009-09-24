Arthur’s Day: The 250th Birthday of Guinness Beer

Thanks to Richard Branson, one lucky fellow will tap the malty brew’s semiquincentennial with a Virgin Galactic flight and a zero-gravity pint. (We’re buying everyone a round if the winner says, “One two-step pour for man, one foamy head for mankind.”) The rest of the Diageo-organized, St. Paddy’s Day — style celebrations honoring Arthur Guinness will be earthbound, taking place everywhere from Dublin to New York to Lagos. (Nigeria is Guinness’s No. 2 market behind Ireland.) Concerts will be simulcast to pubs — the Black Eyed Peas headline in Kuala Lumpur — and at 17:59 local time, everyone will hoist one. Urrrrrrp. — DL