Miami 2009 Project Infusion

Conference organizers of the world, pay attention: The Industrial Designers Society of America is schooling you in how to put together a convention. Let’s start with a little surfing in the morning, then lunch in a gallery, and then a beach party. Oh, and good-bye to those long ho-hum lectures. The poobahs at this industrial-design meetup have decided on 10-minute presentations and free-flowing discussions, all in the spirit of the South Beach vibe and the “Project Infusion” theme: “The act of pouring in and infusing good principles in the mind,” explains IDSA deputy executive director Larry Hoffer. Which is nice, but we’d settle for topping off our tans. — ACL