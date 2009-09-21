IEEE International Conference on Cloud Computing

Outlook for Bangalore: Cloudy. Experts on cloud computing — that fancy term for using supercomputers and amped-up servers for remote services — will gather in India. Ahead of the meeting, we called Ramnath K. Chellappa, the professor who coined the term in 1997, to ask for his outlook. He says that cash-strapped midlevel firms may “begin moving to a cloud-computing-type scenario” to cut costs, replacing pricey software bundles with “on-demand mixing and matching.” In other words, this cloud has a much-needed silver lining. — AB