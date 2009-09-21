Seventy products. Six minutes each. No PowerPoint. “Those are the rules,” says DEMO exec Neal Silverman. “We’re looking for real products, not canned presentations.” For almost 20 years, this Gong Show — style approach has helped investors find and fund hundreds of innovations, including TiVo and JavaScript. Thirty “alpha” companies — most working from business plans or prototypes — will also give 90-second pitches at this year’s three-day fete. But the real party, Silverman says, is on the first night, when attendees “rock out” during a free-for-all jam session. For better or worse, it’s not limited to six minutes. — DM