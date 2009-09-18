advertisement
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (3-D)

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read
The last time kids paid to watch crazy things fall from the sky, Disney’s Chicken Little gobbled up $135 million stateside. We think that bodes well for Sony’s Meatballs, the latest in the genre, in which a goofy scientific experiment goes awry, and the world gets hamburger rain and pancake tornados. But for a more informed take, we called Brandon Gray, president of BoxOfficeMojo.com. He predicts “it could mirror an animated film like Open Season,” another September kiddie release, which grossed a respectable $85 million. Palatable. — DM

Fri, September 18

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS (3-D)
Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller

