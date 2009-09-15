Cryptografreaks and booksellers, rejoice! Brown’s newest novel, which covers a 12-hour period in the ever-puzzling life of Da Vinci Code protagonist Robert Langdon, hits shelves with an initial print run of 5 million. That’s only half the run commanded by a Harry Potter sequel, but it should be enough to boost flagging spirits at Random House. The largest trade publisher in the world saw sales slip 6% last year, and it’s hoping The Lost Symbol will mean found revenue. — KR