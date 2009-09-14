Carbon Capture and Sequestration Summit

The average American generates 15,000 pounds of carbon dioxide a year. Researchers are trying to figure out where to put all of it, since the atmosphere has turned out to be a less-than-ideal place. One notion is to sequester CO 2 in forests or underground — Norway and Britain are working on a way to put billions of tons under the bed of the North Sea. Since most projects are only small-scale and at demo stage right now, this year’s CCSS focuses on how to accelerate and commercialize the technologies. Skeptics note that we can’t be sure that carbon sequestration will work in the long term — you can store CO 2 in trees, for instance, but they’ll die eventually too. Frankly, though, other than cutting our gas guzzling, we don’t have any better ideas, so let’s just call that an inconvenient truth. — ACL