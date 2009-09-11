ABC Kids Expo

This kiddie-products expo — which will draw more than 5,000 wholesale buyers perusing items from some 900 manufacturers of everything from diaper bags to organic mattresses for children — has been based in Vegas since 2003. If you think it’s odd that a trade show featuring kids’ products would be held in Sin City, you’re not alone. “We get that question a lot,” says organizer Eric Seemann, laughing. “But let’s just focus on this: We’re moving to Louisville in 2011.” Oh, baby. — DM