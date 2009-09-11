50th Anniversary of the Food Stamp

Fifty years ago, Congress passed a bill authorizing the creation of the federal food-stamp system. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was president at the time, wasn’t interested. It was not until 1961, under President John F. Kennedy, that the federal government launched a pilot program offering low-income citizens the opportunity to buy — yes, buy — discount coupons that they could exchange for food. First in line: a West Virginia couple who bought $95 in food stamps to feed the 15 people under their roof. Their initial purchase was one can of pork and beans. — AB