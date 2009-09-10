Mouse House enthusiasts can listen to Radio Disney, watch the Disney Channel, play at Disney World, relax aboard Disney cruise ships, and scramble Disney Eggs (which have Disney characters printed on the shells). And now they can celebrate the whole $38 billion empire at D23, Disney’s first-ever fan expo. (The name alludes to 1923, the year the company was founded.) Organizers expect more than 10,000 attendees, each of whom will shell out at least $30 to watch Disney films (Sleeping Beauty, The Shaggy Dog) and see performances from “chart-topping Disney talent” (Miley Cyrus, please!). We’ll be there, with Tinkerbells on. — DM