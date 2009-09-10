Shcontemporary ’09: The Asia Pacific Contemorary Art Fair

When it comes to contemporary art, “Made in China” may be a good thing. The spring auctions of Chinese art in New York and Hong Kong delivered mixed results — some significant works went unsold, but several beat presale estimates handily. That’s good news in today’s “flat is the new up” market. The organizers of this fair, one of Asia’s largest, are staying upbeat: “There’s still a lot of excitement and interest among and beyond collectors,” says spokeswoman Eva Altosaar. She cited a new initiative to help institutions reach potential buyers, called the Asia Pacific Collector Development Program. Yet if the market were truly excited, one wonders whether it would need such a program — or, as we call it, stimulus plan. — ACL