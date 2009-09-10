NFL Kickoff Weekend

“How do we bring back casual fans?” Mark Waller, the NFL’s SVP of marketing and sales, asks rhetorically. Well, are you ready for some football … and some event-driven marketing? Kickoff Weekend is a clever marketing construct designed as much for the NFL’s partners as for fans. Sure, there’s the something-for-everyone concert (Tim McGraw and the Black Eyed Peas will perform for fans this year) and marquee games (the defending Super Bowl champ Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans in the season opener). But it’s the big brands that are pulling out their new playbooks. EA Sports, for example, will be pushing its new Madden NFL 10 video game, and Coors Light will debut its fall/winter ad campaign. And if 70 million to 80 million fans tune in as expected? Touchdown! — DL