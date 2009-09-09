“We had to create these 3-D avatars that to the world say the Beatles,” says Harmonix creative director Josh Randall, who led the team that produced the new game The Beatles: Rock Band. “We were like, we cannot screw this up.” To get it right, Harmonix didn’t ask just anybody for help — it called the world’s foremost Fab Four experts: the Beatles and their families. “Olivia Harrison pored over photos of George at their home, Yoko Ono came to the studio and gave us a bunch of direction about John, and we actually got to sit with Paul and Ringo and show them what we came up with,” says Randall. The game already has one big fan: Harrison’s son Dhani, 31, who was clearly born to play. He’s been challenging the Harmonix team by sending them iPhone pics of himself racking up high scores. — Zachary Wilson