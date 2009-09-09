Now that we have a president with a BlackBerry addiction and at least 70 members of Congress who tweet, naturally we have to have a conference to talk about how tech is transforming government. The Gov 2.0 Summit, hosted by O’Reilly Media and TechWeb, is about more than simply using social media. “It’s about how you think the government should interact with citizens, how it should create and enact policies, and how administration should happen,” says conference general manager Jen Pahlka. The key word, we note, is should. — Anne C. Lee