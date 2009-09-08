world-seed-conference

The execs, scientists, and policy makers at this meeting have much to celebrate: The seed busi-ness is having its best year in decades. Thanks in part to the recession and the new frugality, seed retailers say U.S. sales have jumped by as much as 75% in the past year. It’s not hard to see why. According to Philadelphia-based seed titan Burpee, a $50 investment in seeds and fertilizer can produce up to $1,200 in fresh vegetables. While seeds may seem low tech, those levels of productivity are the result of intensive R&D — they must pass tests for things such as purity and disease resistance. Just goes to show (we can’t help ourselves) that you reap what you sow. — AB