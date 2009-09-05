International Federation for Housing and Planning World Congress

Each year, this global group asks the next generation of urban planners to take on a design challenge. This year’s is to imagine a future for the site of Berlin’s historic Tempelhof, the ridiculously central airport, left, that closed last October. The 400-hectare spread offers architects and landscape designers the rare chance to create something big, new, and noteworthy — a park? a community? a mall? all of the above? — in the heart of one of the world’s great cities. Luckily, the students are working in the land of make-believe, where the local passions and politics that often bedevil even the most ingenious plans and planners are a nonissue: In June, 5,000 Berliners, fearful the land would be sold to luxury-housing developers, clashed with police after trying to storm the old airport terminal. — Jeff Chu