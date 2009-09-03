National Corvette Caravan

If you’re one of America’s 750,000 Corvette owners, start your engine: 25 caravans — with cars and drivers from every state in the Lower 48 — will mark the National Corvette Museum’s 15th anniversary by converging on GM’s Corvette plant in Bowling Green. The event will be unparalleled this fall in fuel burned and miles driven. There may be smarter ways to celebrate, but we can’t think of one that would be more red, white, and blue. — Kate Rockwood