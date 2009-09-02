mLife Conference

There are more than 4 billion mobile phones in the world, and two-thirds of them are in developing countries. This gathering explores how mobile technology can trans-form communities. In Chile, for example, farmers rely on text mes-sages for reports about growing conditions. TB patients in Thailand receive mobile phones, then get daily calls reminding them to take their meds. And in the Philippines, the poor are opening bank accounts via cell phone. Those are innovations worth calling home about. — Abha Bhattarai