Towards Automated Innovation

There are many pleasures that innovation practitioners get from what
they do. The satisfaction of creating and delivering a high value
solution where others had failed to see the opportunity, the knowledge
that what you do is changing the lives of those around you, the thrill
of shaping the future are among a few of the things I have heard other
innovators talk about. However on a more mundane level, it has always
seemed very satisfying when another talented innovation practitioner
acknowledges your efforts. So, I was delighted to see Drew Boyd’s
latest blog post on Innovation in Practice: “Automated Innovation”.
Drew is a very accomplished practitioner. As the Director of
Marketing Mastery for Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Endo-Surgery
division, Drew heads up J&J’s marketing university that among other
things is responsible for new product innovation. He is a strong
student of SIT and is also Executive Director of the MS-Marketing
Program and Visiting Assistant Professor of Marketing and Innovation at
the University of Cincinnati College of Business where he teaches
“Applied Marketing Innovation” and the Capstone Course. And of course,
he writes a great blog which I read regularly.
In his Automated Innovation post, Drew postulates on the role of
software technology in the service of innovation. What thrilled me
about his musings was his mentioning Goldfire as a platform that takes
people a step further down the path of machine assisted innovation.
How cool is that?
I consider myself to be very lucky. I get to get up every day and
work on stuff that is fun and that I love. In my business, innovation
isn’t just a buzz word; it is the raison d’être of the company. I not
only get to practice innovation, I get to innovate innovation and
develop tools and methods to help companies create high value product
and services faster, reliably, repeatably and do so working with some
of the best innovation practitioners in the world. What could be
better?
So, thank you, Drew, for the recognition and kind words of
encouragement. Rest assured that, in the words of Al Jolsen, “You
ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”