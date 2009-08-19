Towards Automated Innovation

There are many pleasures that innovation practitioners get from what they do. The satisfaction of creating and delivering a high value solution where others had failed to see the opportunity, the knowledge that what you do is changing the lives of those around you, the thrill of shaping the future are among a few of the things I have heard other innovators talk about. However on a more mundane level, it has always seemed very satisfying when another talented innovation practitioner acknowledges your efforts. So, I was delighted to see Drew Boyd’s latest blog post on Innovation in Practice : “ Automated Innovation ”.

Drew is a very accomplished practitioner. As the Director of

Marketing Mastery for Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Endo-Surgery

division, Drew heads up J&J’s marketing university that among other

things is responsible for new product innovation. He is a strong

student of SIT and is also Executive Director of the MS-Marketing

Program and Visiting Assistant Professor of Marketing and Innovation at

the University of Cincinnati College of Business where he teaches

“Applied Marketing Innovation” and the Capstone Course. And of course,

he writes a great blog which I read regularly.

In his Automated Innovation post, Drew postulates on the role of

software technology in the service of innovation. What thrilled me

about his musings was his mentioning Goldfire as a platform that takes

people a step further down the path of machine assisted innovation.

How cool is that?

I consider myself to be very lucky. I get to get up every day and

work on stuff that is fun and that I love. In my business, innovation

isn’t just a buzz word; it is the raison d’être of the company. I not

only get to practice innovation, I get to innovate innovation and

develop tools and methods to help companies create high value product

and services faster, reliably, repeatably and do so working with some

of the best innovation practitioners in the world. What could be

better?

So, thank you, Drew, for the recognition and kind words of

encouragement. Rest assured that, in the words of Al Jolsen, “You

ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”